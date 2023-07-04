Round Rock Shuts Out Sugar Land 2-0 In Series Opener

July 4, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (4-3 | 48-33) defeated the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (1-6 | 34-48) in shutout fashion by a final score of 2-0 at Dell Diamond on Tuesday evening in front of 11,639 fans. Tuesday marked the third shutout by the E-Train this season and the first since April 9, 2023, which came against the Space Cowboys on the road.

Express starter RHP Owen White (1-0, 4.74) earned his first Triple-A win after five scoreless innings that saw three hits, one walk and three strikeouts. Space Cowboys starter RHP Misael Tamarez (0-4, 6.02) left with the loss after he allowed two runs on four hits with one walk and two strikeouts over 5.0 innings. RHP Jonathan Hernandez picked up his second save of the season after a hitless ninth inning with a walk and a strikeout.

Along the Train Tracks:

Express 1B Blaine Crim opened the scoring in the second inning with a 416-foot solo home run that put the home team in front 1-0.

Round Rock went up 2-0 in the fifth inning after SS Jonathan Ornelas walked then advanced to third on a Dio Arias double. He found home on an RBI single from C Matt Whatley.

The final four innings saw no runs, two hits and 11 strikeouts between the two teams, which allowed the Express to hang on to the 2-0 decision.

E-Train Excerpts:

Express starting pitcher RHP Owen White went five scoreless innings against Sugar Land, which ties his season high for innings pitched and is his first starts where he did not allow a run to score.

Round Rock had averaged over six runs per game in each of their 11 wins at home during Independence Day celebrations dating back to July 4, 2000. The team needed just two in Tuesday's win. The Express are now 10-13 when playing a game on July 4.

Tuesday's 2:09 time of game is the second-shortest nine-inning game that Round Rock has played this season behind the contest on April 5 at Sugar Land that lasted 1:57.

Next up: Round Rock will face the Sugar Land Space Cowboys in game two at Dell Diamond on Wednesday, July 5 at 7:05 p.m. CT. An Express pitcher to be announced will face Space Cowboys LHP Nick Allgeyer (3-2, 5.09).

Single game tickets as well as full season and mini seasonmembership plans are on sale now. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.