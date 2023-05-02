Hillsboro Hops' Pitcher Listher Sosa Named Pitcher of the Week

May 2, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - It was announced today by Major League Baseball that Hillsboro Hops' RHP Listher Sosa has been named the Northwest League pitcher of the week for April 24-30. Sosa appeared in two games against the Tri-City Dust Devils, pitching 5.2 scoreless innings. Sosa allowed just one hit without walking a batter and striking out six.

Sosa was acquired by the Arizona Diamondbacks in April of 2022 in a trade with the Pittsburg Pirates that sent MLB INF Josh VanMeter to Pittsburg. He is in his second season with the Hops, after finishing 2022 with the team by making two appearances.

The Hillsboro Hops will start at six-game set at Ron Tonkin Field on Tuesday against the Vancouver Canadians. First pitch 6:35 with the pregame show starting at 6:20 on Rip City Radio 620 and Bally Live.

