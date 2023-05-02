Join Us for Mother's Day Ballpark Brunch
May 2, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release
The Tri-City Dust Devils invite you to celebrate this Mother's Day at Gesa Stadium!
We are hosting a special Ballpark Brunch on Sunday, May 14th from 12:30-1:30pm. Enjoy all-you-can-eat eggs, waffles, hashbrowns, hot dogs, bacon & hatch chile sausage and assorted fruit. Bottomless drinks will also be served, including mimosas, domestic beer and Coca-Cola products.
All brunch guests will receive an Upper Box ticket to the game, get a family photo taken with Dusty the Dust Devil, and have the opportunity to design a commemorative keepsake to remember the day.
Registration for the Mother's Day Ballpark Brunch is limited, and reservations are required. Reserve your spot by contacting the Dust Devils Office.
• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...
Northwest League Stories from May 2, 2023
- Bryce Miller to Start for Mariners Tuesday - Everett AquaSox
- Join Us for Mother's Day Ballpark Brunch - Tri-City Dust Devils
- AquaSox Return Home Tuesday to Dust up Tri-City - Everett AquaSox
- Hillsboro Hops' Pitcher Listher Sosa Named Pitcher of the Week - Hillsboro Hops
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.