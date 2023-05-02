AquaSox Return Home Tuesday to Dust up Tri-City

Join us this week as the AquaSox look to dust up the Tri-City Dust Devils. Everett currently sits in secondplace in the NW League and has outscored their opponents by 36 runs so far this season.

The Everett AquaSox will put their 6-2 home record on the line against Tri-City, as the Angels affiliate comes to town for a six-game set from May 2-7 that will kick off the start of May baseball in the Northwest League.

The Dust Devils will be bringing in a squad highlighted by top infield prospect Adrian Placencia, the number eight prospect in the Angels system.

Some of Everett's young stars include Harry Ford, Jonatan Clase, Tyler Locklear, and Reid VanScoter, who are giving Everett baseball fans plenty of reasons to come out to the ballpark this week - and all summer long! Just to sweeten the deal, the Frogs will feature some fun and hard-to-resist promotions during their series with Tri-City. Be sure to check them out!

On Monday, Jonatan Clase was named the NWL Player Of The Week for the second straight week. He currently leads the Northwest League in at-bats (83), home runs (7), runs scored (22), and doubles (9). He is second in the league in: RBI (17), triples (1), hits (28), base on balls (17), slugging (.723), and OPS (1.178).

Our Opponent Dog this home stand is twisting flavors, like a DUST DEVIL! Enjoy our "Taquito Dog," a hot dog bun filled with a hot dog AND a shredded beef taquito, topped with fresh pico de gallo and a specialty sour cream sauce. Try the Tri-City Dust Devils Taquito Dog May 2nd-7th only at our Franks at the 3rd base stand.

The weather is getting nicer, the AquaSox are heating up, and there are a bevy of fantastic promotions to make your next trip to Funko Field a memorable one. Tickets are available on the Everett AquaSox website. Don't be left out! Get your tickets today to see your Frogs take on the Dust Devils!

Wednesday, May 3, will be Baseball Bingo Night at Funko Field as Tulalip Casino will be giving fans a chance to win big! It is also another popular Silver Sluggers game.

Every Thursday night, the AquaSox celebrate with Throwback Thursday presented by Coors Light! Join us for $3.00 hot dogs, sodas, popcorn, and 12 oz cans of Coors Light. This Thursday is also a BECU Family Night. Families will have the opportunity to get $7.00 Field Reserved tickets, while supplies last!

Friday, April 21, is the renewal of a popular time-honored AquaSox tradition, Funko Friday! This week's free Funko items will be Funko Baseball Cards presented by Funko.

Remember, this Friday is a Day Game. Gates open at 12:00 noon. First pitch1:05!

Launch-a-Ball is back this season at ALL Saturday games! Purchase a bag of tennis balls for $5.00 at the Sam's Cats and Dogs Fan Information Booth the night of Launch-a-Ball; after the game, if your ball lands in a hoop you win a fabulous prize!

The homestand wraps up with Chick-Fil-A 4 for $44 Sunday on May 7. Fans can buy four Upper Reserved seats, four hot dogs, four chips, and a choice of four Chick-Fil-A entree vouchers - all for just $44.00! Once the game is over, it's Kids Run the Bases to fulfill their dreams of stepping on a professional baseball diamond, thanks to Port of Subs.

