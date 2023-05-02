Bryce Miller to Start for Mariners Tuesday

Well, that was fast! Bryce Miller, who at this time last year was a member of the Everett AquaSox, will be starting for the Mariners in Oakland on Tuesday night.

Miller, who quickly flew through the Mariner's minor league system, was drafted by the Mariners in the fourth round of the 2021 first-year player draft. Miller played his college baseball at Texas A&M and is currently ranked as Seattle's number two prospect and 88th overall by MLB Pipeline.

Miller spent most of his 2022 season in Everett where he accumulated a 3.24 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 77.2 innings over 16 appearances. Miller has a 3.65 ERA over parts of three minor league seasons with the AquaSox, Modesto Nuts, and the Arkansas Travelers.

Miller, 24, has made four starts for the Travelers, posting an 0-2 record with a 6.86 earned-run average. In 19.2 innings, he has 18 strikeouts and three walks while giving up five home runs. To clear a 40-man roster spot for Miller, the Mariners outrighted reliever Diego Castillo to Triple-A Tacoma after passing him through waivers.

Miller will be the third former AquaSox to make his MLB debut this season joining Jose Cabellero (Marienrs) and Levi Stroudt (Phillies)

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox and the Tri-City Dust Devils begin a six-game series in Everett on Tuesday, May 2. RHP Juan Mercedes (1-0, 3.43 ERA) will get the start in the series opener for the AquaSox. Mercedes currently leads the Northwest League with 30 strikeouts. The Dust Devils starting pitcher has yet to be announced.

