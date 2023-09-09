Hillcats Slip Past Cannon Ballers, 6-5

The Lynchburg Hillcats used a three-run eighth inning to power past the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 6-5 in the penultimate game of the season on Saturday night.

C.J. Kayfus delivered another eighth-inning game winning hit as drove a hard grounder down the first base line all the way into the corner. It was the second eighth-inning comeback of the series for the Hillcats.

For the first time this series, the Hillcats scored first as Guy Lipscomb delivered in the bottom of the third inning. Lipscomb singled up the middle to drive home Luis Durango from second.

The lead would not last long as Jhoneiker Betancourt brought home the tying run in the top of the fourth on a sacrifice fly. Drake Logan would give Kannapolis the lead with an RBI single to left before Rikuu Nishida would pick up an RBI of his own on an infield single and throwing error.

Lynchburg would match them in the bottom of the frame with two runs of their own to tie the game at three. Kayfus would double to center field to drive home Angel Genao all the way from first. Kayfus would advance to third on a throwing error before scoring on a wild pitch.

The game would remain level until the top of the eighth when Betancourt put Kannapolis in front with his third home run of the series.

However, the Hillcats would threaten in the bottom of the eighth. With the bases loaded, Kayfus would pull a ball up the first base line just past the glove of Betancourt all the way into the corner. All three runners would score as Kayfus delivered brought his RBI total to four.

Kannapolis would pick up one more in ninth inning, but a running grab from Jaison Chourio with the tying run on third would end the ballgame. The victory secured a full season winning record for the Hillcats, their first since 2018.

Lynchburg and Kannapolis will wrap up the regular season on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium.

