Birds Win with a Kalmer Home Run

September 9, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







The Myrtle Beach Pelicans win Game Five of their series with the Columbia Fireflies. This moves the Pelicans to a 74-55 record and 35-29 in the second half while the Fireflies drop to 66-64 and 31-34 in the second half.

In the first three innings the game remained scoreless between the Fireflies and the Pelicans. There was a brief rain delay in the bottom of the second. Then, in the bottom of the fourth with two outs in the inning Brian Kalmer hit his 10th home run of the season to put the Birds on the board. The Pelicans took the lead 1-0.

The rest of the night the game the score remained 1-0, and the Birds took the win.

Kevin Valdez (3-3) earned the win for the Pelicans on the mound. He pitched five innings with four strikeouts. Emmanuel Reyes took the loss for Columbia.

The last game of the series between Myrtle Beach and Columbia, and the final game of the 2023 regular season, is set for Sunday night at 6:05 PM.

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.