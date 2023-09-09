GreenJackets Tie Up the Series

In game four of the series between the Augusta GreenJackets and the Down East Wood Ducks, the Woodies were the first to jump on the board tonight with Piotto hitting a one out single, advancing to third after two walks, and scoring on a RBI groundout from Hurdle, Woodies up 1- 0 against GreenJackets starter Baumann. The Woodies doubled down in the bottom of the third added one more run as Piotto scored once again. Piotto singled for the second time of the night, advancing to third on a infield single with a throwing error by the second baseman, and scoring on a sac fly by Moller, Woodies up 2-0.

The fourth went scoreless and in the fifth the game returned to a tie as the GreenJackets plated two runs against Davalillo. Verdung leadoff with a single and Kern reached on a fielding error on a ball hit to third base. Celedonio doubled to drive in Verdung and Kern moved up to third base, scoring on a sac fly from Collins. The sixth also went scoreless as the Woodies were the only ones to reach scoring position leaving runners on first and second to end the inning.

The GreenJackets took the lead in the top of the seventh as Lopez came in to relieve. Against Lopez's first two batters, Kern and Celedonio both took Lopez deep for two quick runs. Lopez then walked Dimon, getting a double play ball against Collins that resulted in a throwing error by the shortstop to move Dimon to third. A RBI single by Compton scored Dimon for the fifth and final GreenJackets run of the night, GreenJackets up 5-2. In the final two innings the GreenJackets were shut down by Martinez and the Woodies by Hales as the final two innings went scoreless, ending in a 5-2 GreenJackets victory with Martinez receiving the save on the night and the win going to Gowens, who entered in the fourth inning.

The Wood Ducks (66-59) and Augusta GreenJackets (61-68) play game five tomorrow, September 9th, with the series tied at 2-2, as the first pitch is set for 5pm in Kinston, NC at Grainger Stadium. All fans can come out for Pepsi Saturday and a Camo jersey giveaway presented by Lenoir Community College.

