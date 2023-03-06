Hillcats Single Game Tickets On-Sale Now

March 6, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







The Lynchburg Hillcats are excited to announce that single game tickets are on sale now for the upcoming 2023 season.

Ticket prices will range between $10-$17 for every game throughout the season, including the most popular dates, such as Opening Day and the 4th of July.

General Admission seating, located down the first and third baselines, will be priced at only $10, with Reserved seating at $12 and Premium Reserved seats at $14. For fans who wish to experience all that the Hillcats provide, Craft seating will be priced at $17.

Discounts will be offered for seniors (ages 60+), children (12 & under), and military service members. Fans can also secure discounts through season tickets, mini plans, group tickets, and fundraising tickets.

A few of the ticketing highlights for the upcoming season include Opening Day against Myrtle Beach on April 11th. This will be the Pelicans first trip to the Hill City since joining the Carolina League. The first home series against in-state foe Fredericksburg will take place April 25-30. Last season, the Hillcats defeated the Nationals en-route to their appearance in the Carolina League Championship.

The Salem Red Sox will make their first trip to Bank of the James Stadium for their series on May 16-21. The Red Sox and Hillcats will renew their historic rivalry several times in Lynchburg throughout the season, including a much-anticipated matchup on the 4th of July.

A rematch of the Carolina League Championship will take place June 13-18 as the Charleston RiverDogs will return to Lynchburg. The Hillcats will wrap up their season with a homestand against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on September 5-10.

Weekly promotions and giveaway days will be announced at a later date.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.milb.com/lynchburg/tickets/single-game-tickets. For questions regarding ticketing, please contact the box office at (434) 528-1144 or email levans@lynchburg-hillcats.com.

We look forward to seeing you at Bank of the James Stadium this season!

