Pelicans Single-Game Tickets Available Beginning March 16

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans will release single-game tickets for purchase beginning Thursday, March 16 as a part of their annual Ticket Kick-Off Party. Tickets for all 2023 home contests, including Opening Night and July 3rd, will be available for purchase at the Box Office at Pelicans Ballpark beginning at 4PM. Admission to the event is free. The Ticket Kick-Off Party runs until 7PM and features outfield access for those wishing to play catch. The Pepsi Grille will also be open serving your favorite ballpark items.

"This event is one we look forward to each year," stated Pelicans Team President Ryan Moore. "It marks the unofficial start of the season and provides an opportunity for our local fans to purchase tickets before they go live online."

Full Pelicans season-seat members will be able to pick up their ticket packages on March 16 as well beginning at 4PM. Any questions should be directed to the Box Office at (843) 918-6000.

Single-game tickets will be available for purchase during normal box office hours following the event. Off-season box office hours are 10AM to 5PM Monday through Friday. Single-game tickets will be available for purchase 24/7 online at myrtlebeachpelicans.com/tickets beginning March 17 at 10AM.

Additionally, and throughout the entire season, military personnel and first responders can save $3 when they show their badge or ID at the Box Office at Pelicans Ballpark or purchase their tickets online via GovX. This offer is courtesy of 707 Indoor Shooting Range.

In conjunction with the single-game ticket announcement, the Pelicans are excited to unveil their 2023 fireworks dates and game times. Additional promotional information including weekly promotions, theme nights, and more to be announced at a later date.

FIREWORKS: The 2023 season will feature 20 post-game Fireworks Extravaganzas courtesy of Munnerlyn Pyrotechnics. Dates include Opening Night, July 1-3, every Friday night, and every Sunday from June 18 through August 13.

GAME TIMES FOR THE 2023 SEASON: First pitch for all weekday games is scheduled for 7:05 PM. All weekend games (Saturday/Sunday) April 22 through June 4 and August 26 through September 10 will be at 6:05 PM. With the exception of July 1 and 2, all summer weekend games (June 17 - August 13) will be at 6:35 PM. July 1 and 2 will begin at 7:05 PM. Gates will open one hour prior to game time. Opening Night and July 3 gates will open at 5:30 PM.

The Pelicans' 2023 season opens at home against the Charleston RiverDogs on April 6. Season tickets are available now. For more information visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com, call (843) 918-6000, or visit the Pelicans Front Office.

