RiverDogs Release Promotions Calendar for 2023 Season

Charleston, SC - In another sure sign that Charleston RiverDogs baseball is right around the corner at The Joe, the team unveiled its 2023 promotions schedule on Monday morning. The team's consecutive championships will be a popular theme early in the campaign with giveaways and other reminders of the noteworthy accomplishments of the last two seasons. In addition, the promotional slate includes a giveaway in honor of one of the best to wear a RiverDogs uniform, a night celebrating a video game icon and the crowning of a new king at the ballpark. With 11 week-long homestands, the 2023 season features plenty to be excited about for the whole family.

Highlights of the 2023 promotions calendar are listed below. To view the full schedule click here.

Opening Week

Opening Night presented by REV Federal Credit Union - April 11

It's your first chance to get a look at the two-time defending Carolina League champions inside The Joe. Enjoy all of the pomp and circumstance that comes along with the first home game of the season! Plus, the first 3,000 fans to enter the ballpark will receive a 2023 RiverDogs magnet schedule.

RiverDogs Back-to-Back Tour T-Shirt Giveaway - April 12

Our initial Wildcard Wednesday presented by Wicked Weed is highlighted by a concert tour-themed t-shirt giveaway for the first 1,000. The front of the shirt features the RiverDogs back-to-back championship logo and the back lists the team's opponents and game dates in concert fashion.

Thirsty Thursday© presented by Budweiser - April 13

There may be one day left in the work week, but that doesn't mean you can't come party with us on the first Thirsty Thursday of the campaign! $1 beers will be available throughout the ballpark and we'll have loud music and party games on Ashley View Pub. Thursdays in Charleston have a reputation around the Carolina League, so help us make a great first impression in 2023.

Opening Weekend presented by Nucor Steel Berkeley

Boeing Red Shirt Friday/Fireworks Friday presented by REV Federal Credit Union - April 14

The initial game of our opening weekend at home will end with the first fireworks show, presented by REV Federal Credit Union, of the season. The show will be set to a medley of championship hits. We also encourage fans to wear red as we celebrate the military on a Boeing Red Shirt Friday.

Champagne Showers Night w/ Replica Ring Giveaway presented by Nucor Steel Berkeley - April 15

Join us for the first Saturday Show at The Joe presented by Breeze Airways. When you win a championship in consecutive years after nearly a century without one, you like to remind people about it. We thought there was no better way to celebrate the first Saturday home game of the season than to let our fans celebrate like we did after the final out. First, we want you to have the bling. The first 1,500 fans into the ballpark will receive a replica 2022 RiverDogs championship ring. Prior to the first pitch, we will honor returning players and members of the coaching staff by presenting them with their rings on the field. Later in the night, we will give the whole ballpark the experience of being in the post-game celebration after winning a title. We will pass out bottles of non-alcoholic liquid, a poncho and free reign to spray each other in celebration. Let's party like it's September of 2022!

Kid's Opening Day presented by MUSC Health - April 16

Our first game will be five days in the past already, but we'll treat it like Opening Day once again with a focus on the kids! As is the case every Sunday, all parking is free. On an MUSC Health Family Sunday, we will also welcome youngsters to run the bases on the field following the game. During the game, we'll feature kid's illustrations as our player headshots and have children serving as PA announcer and in-game host. Finally, we will unveil the brand-new Kids Club logo!

Save the Date

Judgement Day - July 25

Perhaps the most recognizable player in RiverDogs history, we will do Aaron Judge justice and forever immortalize him as a small figurine with a wobbly head. That's right, the first 1,000 fans into the game will receive an Aaron Judge bobblehead, depicting the slugger wearing a robe and holding a gavel. We'll do plenty of other judging throughout the evening as the team attempts to lay down the law against the Augusta GreenJackets.

Italian Plumbers Night - April 29

What do mushrooms, large pipes, loose change and journeys through a colorful land have in common? They are all crucial parts of the video game journey of a mustachioed Italian plumber, of course. The night will include go-karts, a banana peel throwing competition and Italian food options throughout the ballpark. If you are looking for plans on this Saturday night, all you have to do is say, "Let's-a go!"

King Charlie Coronation - May 6

On the same day that our friends across the pond are busy with their own ceremonies, we are crowning Charlie T. RiverDog as King of the Joe and other Lowcountry realms. This night will feature royal British cuisine, special jerseys depicting the royal uniform and a foam crown giveaway for the first 1,000 fans through the gates. The jerseys will be auctioned during the game. Cheerio!

Charlie's Lottery - August 19

Did the candy bar you received at the gate contain a golden ticket? If so, you are in for a special gameday experience at The Joe for this game. Our river may not feature flowing chocolate and our elevators aren't made of glass, but the opportunity to watch us take on the Wood Ducks and celebrate a classic film should be sweet enough.

Dad Bod Appreciation- August 17

On this special edition of a Thirsty Thursday, we will give some love to those who possess a certain fatherly figure. The team will wear special jerseys depicting this ideal male body type prominently. If you don't quite meet the criteria for a dad bod currently, feel free to move further in that direction by knocking back a few more $1 brews.

Independence Day Celebration (6:35 p.m.) - July 4

For the second consecutive season, the RiverDogs will play a home game on July 4! There is no better way to celebrate our independence than enjoying America's pastime followed by the largest fireworks show of the season set to a medley of All-American music.

Military Appreciation Nights presented by Boeing - May 17, July 6, September 2

The RiverDogs will host three separate gigantic tributes to military members throughout the season. Military families will receive free tickets to the game by calling the RiverDogs box office. The team will make their new inductions into the Hall of Honor prior to each game. These games will feature a color guard and a live performance of God Bless America during the seventh inning stretch. In addition to these nights, the RiverDogs and Boeing will once again honor a military family of the game each night during the 2023 season. Honorees receive all-inclusive tickets to the Segra Club and recognition during the game.

Weekly Promotions

Tuesdays (7:05 p.m.) - Dog Day presented by Twisted Tea

For the third season in a row, the RiverDogs invite you to bring your four-legged friend to the ballpark for each Tuesday home game with the exception of opening night and July 4. In addition, enjoy $2 hot dogs and beer. Tuesday games are presented by 96.9 The Wolf.

Wednesdays (7:05 p.m.) - Wild Card Wednesdays presented by Wicked Weed

You never know what is in store on a Wednesday at The Joe this season. Keep an eye out for weekly ticket deals and surprise back-to-back theme nights, as well as any other goofy ideas we cook up. Consecutive Thirsty Thursdays anyone?

Thursdays (7:05 p.m.) - Thirsty Thursday© presented by Budweiser

There is a reason Thursday nights at The Joe create one of the best atmospheres in Minor League Baseball. As always, $1 beers are available throughout the ballpark all night long. Enjoy live music in the Ashley View Pub courtesy of a live DJ. Bottoms up! Thursdays are presented by 95sx.

Fridays (7:05 p.m.) - Boeing Red Shirt Friday/Post-Game Fireworks presented by REV Federal Credit Union

There are 11 Friday fireworks shows scheduled throughout the 2023 season. Every Friday night, fans can enjoy the best fireworks show in the Lowcountry set to an assortment of musical themes. In addition, the RiverDogs will shine a spotlight on active duty and retired military members and their families, while the team wears their brand-new red alternates on the field. The red jerseys will be auctioned to fans at the end of the season. Fridays are presented by 103.5 WEZL.

Saturdays (6:05 p.m.) - Saturday Show at The Joe presented by Breeze Airways

Giveaways, live performances, ridiculous promotions...when you come to a RiverDogs game on a Saturday night everything is on the table. We can promise one thing...you won't leave disappointed. Saturdays are presented by 92.5 Kickin' Country and 101.7 Chuck FM.

Sundays (5:05 p.m.) - MUSC Health Family Sundays

Bring the whole family to the ballpark to cap off every homestand. Parking is free! Before, during and after each Sunday home game we will make it all about the kids. From the video board to between innings contests and even the opportunity to run the bases, Sundays are sure to be a memorable day for the whole family. Make sure to join the MUSC Children's Health Kids Club for added perks. Sundays are presented by Mix 95.9 and Star 99.7.

A Dog by Any Other Name (Alternate Uniforms)

Marvel© Defenders of the Diamond - June 3

The RiverDogs always take it upon themselves to defend the home turf at The Joe. We'll take it to another level on this Saturday. The team will be wearing a custom RiverDogs-themed jersey created by Marvel. We encourage you to dress up as your favorite Marvel Super Hero and take part in a costume contest for a special prize.

Perros Santos - May 5, June 4, July 29

The RiverDogs continue to celebrate Charleston's Hispanic community by taking the field as Perros Santos de Charleston for three games throughout the 2023 campaign. The team will celebrate the local Latin American culture with music, Spanish-speaking public address announcers, food specials and much more. Perros Santos nights are presented by MUSC Health and Berkeley Electric Cooperative.

Charleston Boiled Peanuts - April 26, June 21, August 3

As they have since the 2018 season, the team will suit up to honor the preferred salty snack of the Lowcountry---the boiled peanut, in partnership Luray Peanuts.

Charleston Rainbows Pride Night - August 16

The RiverDogs will wear special Charleston Rainbows uniforms, presented by MUSC Health. The jerseys are an ode to the team's former nickname.

Larry Doby Weekend/The Nine - June 24-25

The RiverDogs and their opponent, the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, will wear Negro League jerseys and honor the Cannon Street All-Stars as part of a packed Larry Doby Weekend presented by MUSC Health. In 1947, Doby became the first African American player to play in the American League. On Saturday, the RiverDogs will suit up as the Newark Eagles, while Fayetteville will sport the uniforms of the Homestead Grays. On Sunday, the RiverDogs will dress as the Cannon Street All-Stars, the only African American league in the Deep South sanctioned by Little League Baseball, Incorporated in 1955. The team was named the South Carolina state champion when all 61 eligible white teams refused to play against them in the tournament.

Holy City Jerseys - April 16, April 30, May 7, May 21, July 9, July 30, August 6, August 20, September 3

The RiverDogs will pay homage to Charleston's nickname as "The Holy City" by wearing special uniforms on 10 Sundays throughout the campaign. The team will sport Tampa Bay Rays inspired jerseys with popular caps featuring an interlocking "HC" logo with a halo above the "H".

Single-game tickets will go on sale Tuesday, March 7. Opening Night presented by REV Federal Credit Union is Tuesday, April 11 as the RiverDogs welcome the Columbia Fireflies to The Joe. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information.

