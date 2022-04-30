Hillcats Claw their Way to .500

The Lynchburg Hillcats advanced to above .500 for the first time this season after an 8-2 rout of the Salem Red Sox.

The Hillcats (10-9) combined for 18 strikeouts over the course of the game, including seven from Trenton Denholm and five from Davis Sharpe.

Lynchburg scored first in the fourth inning on a line drive to center field by Skeiling Rodriguez to give the Hillcats the early lead. In the top of the fifth, the Red Sox would score two of their own to retake the lead. However, those would be the only runs the Red Sox could score for the rest of the evening.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Hillcats took the lead right back on a Jorge Burgos single that would score Jake Fox. Later in the inning, Milan Tolentino would score on a balk before Joe Donovan singled home Burgos to give the Hillcats the 4-2 lead.

In the eight, Burgos would continue his big day as he would drive home another RBI on a single to right field. Later that inning, Yordys Valdes would bring in another run on a sacrifice fly to make it an 8-2 ball game.

In the ninth, Trey Benton would continue his dominance with another impressive performance. Benton would finish his one inning of work with three strikeouts and one walk.

The Hillcats are now tied for second place with the Carolina Mudcats in the Carolina League. Lynchburg will look to pick up the series victory against Salem on Saturday night at 6:30.

