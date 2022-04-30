Columbia Fireflies Game Notes April 30 vs Myrtle Beach

Columbia kicks off their weekend in Myrtle Beach to continue their series with the Pelicans at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Stadium at 6:05 pm. RHP Ben Hernandez (0-0, 5.73 ERA) gets the bounce back nod for Columbia and Myrtle Beach sends righty Luis Devers (0-2, 5.40 ERA) to the hill.

Columbia returns home to face the Delmarva Shorebirds for the first time since 2019 from May 3-8. The homestand includes some exciting promotions, including a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday, Budweiser Thirsty Thursday, Fireflies Games Night and a Star Wars themed fireworks show. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

ERRORS COST FIREFLIES FRIDAY IN 8-1 LOSS IN MYRTLE BEACH: The Fireflies bats weren't able to get going time in an 8-1 loss to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark Friday night. Myrtle Beach (13-6) got the scoring started in the second. The Fireflies (7-12) committed a pair of errors in the field to get the table set. After a one out sacrifice fly to center from Ethan Hearn, the Pelicans found themselves in front 2-0. The scoring didn't stop there for the home team. The Pelicans would score in four consecutive innings, tallying seven runs by the end of the fifth frame. Rylan Kaufman (L, 1-1) was tagged with the decision, although only three of the six runs he gave up in his four innings on the bump were earned runs.

TAKE MY HORSE TO THE OLD TOWN ROAD: Fireflies outfielder River Town has been on a tear the last two weeks. He joined catcher Carter Jensen as the two Fireflies who have homered in back-to-back games Thursday. He also became the first Fireflies player to have four hits in a game since Kale Emshoff, who did so July 31, 2021. Over the course of last series, Town was 9-15 (.600) with four doubles and three homers. He has scored seven runs and driven in five RBI in the four games he has played. That play was good enough for Town to be named the Carolina League Player of the Week. He's the first Fireflies player since Juan Carlos Negret to win a Player of the Week Award. Prior to this week, the Louisiana native was 0-12 in four games played. After Friday's contest, Town has scored a run in five consecutive games.

ROTATIONAL SHUFFLE: The Fireflies have shuffled their bullpen and rotation for this series. Samuel Valerio, Rylan Kaufman and Matt Stil are all making their first starts of the season this week in Myrtle Beach. Both Kaufman and Stil started in the majority of the games they pitched last season with the Fireflies. Wander Arias made his first appearance out of the bullpen Friday night and both Patrick Halligan and Chase Wallace have been promoted from the pitchign staff since the series vs Down East.

TEAM CLANK: Last night the Fireflies committed four errors at TicketReturn.com Field. Columbia leads Minor League Baseball with 41 errors in their first 19 games. The next closest teams is the Delmarva Shorebirds, who have committed 37 errors so far this season. Columbia also has the lowest fielding percentage in baseball, a mark of .942. Delmarva has the next lowest, a .947 clip.

SOMEBODY SAVE ME: Last night, Luis Barroso converted the first save opportunity of the season for the Columbia Fireflies. Barroso has also pitched the 10th inning in both extra innings games the Fireflies have been in this season.

CRAFTY CERANTOLA: Last night, the Fireflies starter, Eric Cerantola, continued his hot stretch, notching eight innings and 14 strikeouts while allowing just a pair of runs to score in his last two outings. The righty has seen his ERA decline from 10.80 to 4.76 during the stretch.

BACK TO THE BASICS: The Fireflies are 5-5 this season when wearing their home whites or their road greys. When Columbia wears any of their blue jerseys, they are a combined 2-7, including a 2-6 record in the navy jerseys.

