Hill Drives in Three But Revs Drop Uphill Battle to Crabs

(Waldorf, Md.): Tyler Hill doubled twice and drove in all three runs but the York Revolution could not piece together a comeback effort in a 5-3 loss to the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on Wednesday night at Regency Furniture Stadium. The Revs will look to snap a four-game skid and avoid a sweep in the final game of their road trip on Thursday before returning home this weekend.

The Blue Crabs grabbed an early lead as Zach Collier connected on an opposite field solo homer to left with two outs in the first for a 1-0 advantage. Two more came home in the second, both unearned, on a throwing error by third baseman Josue Herrera and an RBI ground out by Michael Baca as the Revs found themselves in a 3-0 hole.

York was held hitless by Southern Maryland starter Carl Brice over the first 3.2 innings before singles from Herrera and Osmy Gregorio sparked things. Hill cashed in on a line drive two-run double to deep left, putting the Revs on the board at a 3-2 score.

Southern Maryland got those two runs back in the bottom of the fourth. Alex Crosby led things off with a double that clanged off the corner of the first base bag. Revs starter Duke von Schamann came within inches of escaping the inning without damage but moments after a potential inning-ending ground out was ruled foul along the first base line, Cesar Trejo drove a two-run homer to left extending the Blue Crabs lead to 5-2 in a big turning point in the game.

Gregorio singled with two outs in the sixth to chase Brice after 5.2 innings, and Hill greeted reliever Patrick Baker with an RBI double down the right field line to cut it to 5-3, but York left the bases loaded in both the sixth and seventh, and stranded two more in the eighth, leaving 13 total runners on the night.

The Revs totaled eight hits and eight walks compared to the Blue Crabs' nine hits and no walks, but went just 3-for-12 with runners in scoring position for the game.

Notes: von Schamann worked six innings to notch a quality start, and has gone at least six innings in 10 of 15 starts this season; he ranks second in the Atlantic League with 89.1 innings pitched on the year. Hill is now 8-for-15 on a six-game hitting streak. Nellie Rodriguez extended his hitting streak to nine games with a seventh inning single. The Revs have been held to three runs or fewer in four straight games (10 runs total) following Friday's 16-run performance at Gastonia. Southern Maryland has now won five straight second half games and six in-a-row overall. York righty Joey Lara (1-0) faces Southern Maryland right-hander Blake Bivens (2-2) on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and on the WOYK YouTube channel beginning at 6:15 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

