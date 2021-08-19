Allemand Powers Barnstormers To Win

When all else fails at Clipper Magazine Stadium, play Launch-a-Ball.

Blake Allemand slugged Lancaster's fifth home run of the game to break an 8-8 tie in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Barnstormers took down the Long Island Ducks, 9-8, for their seventh win in the last nine games.

The win kept the 'Stormers in sole possession of first place in the second half, leading Southern Maryland by a game heading into the weekend.

Allemand connected on a 2-1 pitch from Brady Dragmire (4-2) with one out to end the night as Long Island had erased two leads and the Barnstormers one, all in the final three innings.

A pair of homers by Blake Gailen and a three-run shot by Kelly Dugan had staked Lancaster to a 6-2 lead entering the seventh inning. That is when the game went a bit haywire.

Cameron Gann, who had walked the bases loaded and given up one run in the sixth inning again issued three free passes in the seventh while recording only one out. Garrett Granitz was summoned to face lefty batting Chris Shaw, who lofted a fly ball over Caleb Gindl's head and off the wall in right for a long, two-run single. Deibinson Romero followed with an RBI double to left to trim the Lancaster advantage to 6-5. Ramon Flores was intentionally walked, bringing Donald Goodson in from the pen. Goodson got a ground ball out of Sal Giardina, but a momentary bobble cost the Barnstormers a double play as the tying run scored. After a walk to Ty Kelly, Goodon retired Jesse Berardi on a pop up to keep the game tied at 6-6.

Long Island grabbed the lead in the eighth off Gabriel Moya. Chris Lombardozzi legged out a double on a sharp one-hopper past shortstop Cleuluis Rondon. L.J. Mazzilli plunked another double down the right field line for the 7-6 edge.

The Barnstormers came up with a quick answer in homer number four, a fly ball onto the picnic deck by Alejandro De Aza. Kelly Dugan drew a walk off lefty Dalton Oates, who then left the game. Pinch hitter Devon Torrence stung a single up the middle off Brady Dragmire (4-2). Both runners advanced on a sacrifice bunt by Anderson De La Rosa, and the lead run scored on a sac fly to right center by Jake Hoover.

Scott Shuman (3-2) allowed his first earned run in over a month when Giardina tied the game with his second homer of the night, a fly ball to the canvas tent in right. Long Island could do nothing else in the inning, setting up Allemand's heroics.

Lancaster will face the West Virginia Power in Charleston on Friday evening. Nile Ball (2-2) will make the start for the Barnstormers against right-hander Junior Figueroa (2-4). Fans may tune into the Barnstormers YouTube Channel, beginning at 7:00.

NOTES: Over the last nine games, the Barnstormers have 61 runs on 69 hits...The five homers tied a season high, previously set against West Virginia on June 27...Gailen now has 112 homers as a Barnstormer, 13 this season...Giardina's first homer was the first surrendered by Lancaster pitching since Zach Collier connected in the second inning on August 8...Allemand also hit a walkoff that afternoon...Augie Sylk made the start for Lancaster and allowed one run on four hits in five innings of work...The Barnstormers ended Vladimir Frias' 25-game on base streak.

