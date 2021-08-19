Ducks Rally Twice But Drop Slugfest to Barnstormers

(Lancaster, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Lancaster Barnstormers 9-8 on Thursday night in the final game of a rain-shortened two-game series at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Blake Gailen gave the Barnstormers a 2-0 lead in the first inning with at two-run home run to right field off Ducks starter Brendan Feldmann. Sal Giardina's solo homer to right in the third off Barnstormers starter Augie Sylk made it a one-run game. Gailen's second homer of the night, a solo shot to right in the third, restored Lancaster's two-run lead.

Ramon Flores closed the gap to 3-2 in the sixth with a run-scoring groundout to first base. However, a three-run homer to right by Kelly Dugan in the bottom of the frame opened up the Barnstormers lead to 6-2. The Ducks answered back with four runs in the seventh though to tie the game at six. Chris Shaw's two-run single to right, Deibinson Romero's RBI double to left and Giardina's run-scoring groundout did the damage.

Back-to-back one-out doubles by Steve Lombardozzi and L.J. Mazzilli in the eighth put the Ducks on top 7-6. However, a solo homer to right by Alejandro de Aza and a sacrifice fly to center off the bat of Jake Hoover in the bottom of the frame gave Lancaster an 8-7 lead. Giardina tied the game back up at eight in the ninth with a mammoth solo homer to right, but Blake Allemand won the game in the bottom of the ninth with a walk-off solo homer to right.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Sylk tossed five innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out two. Feldmann yielded six runs on four hits and four walks over five innings with three strikeouts. Scott Shuman (2-1) picked up the win despite allowing the game-tying homer in the ninth. Brady Dragmire (4-2) suffered the loss, surrendering the winning run on two hits in one and one-third innings.

Giardina led the Flock offensively with two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. Shaw added two hits, two RBIs, a run and a walk.

The Ducks continue their road trip on Friday night when they open a three-game series against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. from Regency Furniture Stadium. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com in the Ducks Video Center on the homepage as well as on the Ducks official Facebook page and YouTube channel. Right-hander Joe Iorio (7-2, 4.74) gets the start for the Ducks against Blue Crabs righty Kolton Mahoney (5-3, 6.37).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, August 24, to begin a three-game set against the York Revolution. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's Under the Seat/Bikini Bottom Night at the ballpark and a Triple Play Tuesday, where one lucky fan can win $25,000 if the Ducks turn a triple play during the game. Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

