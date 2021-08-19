The Power Are Back in Town Tomorrow

August 20th vs Lancaster Barnstormers

Sgt. Slaughter will be coming to Appalachian Power Park thanks to Huntington Bank! He will be throwing out the first pitch and signing autographs from 7:15-8:15. Fans will be able to get personal items autographed for free or purchase a Sgt. Slaughter Print for $5 to get signed.

It is also Furry Friend Friday! Fans are invited to bring their pets to the ballpark, pet passes are just $2, all proceeds from pet passes are donated to the Humane Association. All pets are welcome!

From 5:30-6:30 Adam Parker and the Bourbon Cowboys will be rocking the Budweiser Stage!

First Pitch 7:05, gates open 5:30

Tickets:https://www.ticketreturn.com/prod2/Buy.asp?EventID=317044

Megablast Fireworks

August 21st vs Lancaster Barnstormers

The Charlies take the field in their Charleston Charlies Throwback Uniforms. After the game concludes we will set off a spectacular Megablast Fireworks show!

Highmark Blue Cross/Blue Shield will be presenting a check to the Step by Step After School program serving kids on Charleston's West Side. Highmark and the Power team up every year for the "Ks for Kids" program, providing $5 to a children/youth-centered organization for every strikeout that Power pitchers ring up in home games. With Power pitchers on a direct pace to get 500 strikeouts at home this season, Highmark and the Power will be providing $2500 to Step by Step Saturday evening.

The George Dorne Band will be performing pregame from 5:30-6:30 and for 30 minutes immediately following the MegaBlast Fireworks!

First Pitch 7:05, gates open 5:30

Tickets:https://www.ticketreturn.com/prod2/Buy.asp?EventID=317045

Kids Sunday Funday Presented by Shawnee Sports Complex

August 22nd vs Lancaster Barnstormers

Fans are invited to join the Power on the field from 11:30 am -12:30 pm to meet players, take pictures and have autographs signed.

First Pitch 1:05, gates open 11:30

Tickets: https://www.ticketreturn.com/prod2/Buy.asp?EventID=317046

