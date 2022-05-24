High Point Rockers Win 9-5

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - The High Point Rockers pounded 13 hits including six for extra bases and three home runs in posting a 9-5 win over the Charleston Dirty Birds in the first game of a three-game series at Appalachian Power Park on Tuesday night. The Rockers have now won six straight and stand at 21-8 on the season including a 5-2 record on the road.

Johnny Field led the Rockers with three hits including a home run. Quincy Latimore had a two-run homer and Michael Russell drove in four runs with a triple and a three-run homer.

The Rockers started the scoring right from the start as lead-off hitter Russell tripled to start the game. He would score two batters later on Logan Morrison's RBI single.

High Point put up three runs in the second, all courtesy of Russell. Chris Proctor led off the frame with a double, moved to third on a single by Giovanny Alfonzo, then Russell homered to put High Point ahead 4-0.

Charleston put two runs up on the board in the second when Engel Beltre doubled home both runs.

Latimore homered with Jerry Downs aboard in the third to put High Point up 6-2.

Charleston cut the lead to 6-3 with a run in the fourth when Anfernee Seymour singled and came around to score on a groundout by Beltre.

The Rockers added two more runs in the sixth on an RBI single by Alfonzo and a sacrifice fly from Russell.

Field's solo homer in the seventh increased High Point's advantage to 9-3.

High Point starter Austin Glorius (2-1) went five innings and allowed five hits and three runs while walking two and striking out two. Tanner Duncan, Jonathon Crawford, Bryce Hensley and Chasen Bradford each threw an inning of relief to close out the win.

High Point and Charleston will play game two of their three-game series on Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. at Appalachian Power Park.

NOTES: Ben Aklinski extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

