Brett Kennedy's Contract Purchased by Boston Red Sox

May 24, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that right-handed pitcher Brett Kennedy's contract has been purchased by the Boston Red Sox organization. He will report to the team's Double-A affiliate in Portland, Maine.

"Brett has done a tremendous job on the mound for us and has been a terrific teammate," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "He has earned this opportunity, and we wish him the best of luck with the Red Sox."

Kennedy made six starts for the Ducks in his first season with Long Island. He compiled a 2-1 record with a team-leading 3.03 ERA. He struck out 27 batters and walked just nine in 32.2 innings of work, ranking ninth in the Atlantic League in innings pitched. Over his past two starts, the 27-year-old earned a pair of wins and combined to allow just one run in 12.2 innings (0.71 ERA). He conceded just eight hits and three walks while striking out 15 batters.

The New Jersey native looks to return to the Major Leagues for the second time in his career. His first call up to The Show came in 2018 with the San Diego Padres when he made six starts, going 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 18 strikeouts over 26.2 innings. The righty returns to an MLB organization after spending the 2021 season in the San Diego Padres system, where he combined to make 17 appearances (14 starts) at the rookie, Double-A and Triple-A levels. Kennedy was originally selected by the Padres in the 11th round of the 2015 amateur draft out of Fordham University.

Kennedy is the first member of the 2022 Ducks to have his contract purchased by a Major League organization. The Ducks saw 11 players have their contract purchased by an MLB club or foreign professional league in 2021, and three others signed with Major League organizations following the conclusion of the 2021 season (Ty Kelly, Dodgers; Matt Vogel, Orioles; Rob Griswold, Braves). A franchise record 15 Ducks had their contract purchased during the 2019 season.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

