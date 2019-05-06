High Point Rockers Statement Regarding May 5th National Anthem

HIGH POINT, N.C. - On Sunday, May 5th, 2019, the High Point Rockers had a last-minute fill-in for their National Anthem singer who fell ill. The performer volunteered to fill-in on short notice following a last-minute audition. Unfortunately, due to a combination of factors, the rendition was not up to organizational standards. The High Point Rockers regret the incident and apologize to any and all Americans.

The Rockers also believe that second chances are uniquely American and thus are offering that opportunity to the performer. Since Sunday night, numerous voice coaches have reached out to the performer and the organization, offering their services to help redeem the last-minute performer. As a result, the team will strongly consider having the performer back later in the 2019 season, based upon a consensus opinion of the voice coach, organization and performer. Any update will be released at a later date.

