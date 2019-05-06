Pat Dean's Contract Purchased by Colorado Rockies
May 6, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release
Waldorf, MD. - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced Monday that the Colorado Rockies organization purchased left-handed pitcher Pat Dean's contract. The southpaw will report to the Rockies' Triple-A affiliate, the Albuquerque Isotopes.
Dean, a former major leaguer joins an Albuquerque team that has had tremendous success in sending its pitchers to the highest level of baseball, over the past five seasons a whopping 73% of Isotope pitchers have been in the MLB. He will head to New Mexico to join fellow Atlantic Leaguer Tim Melville whose contract was purchased from the Long Island Ducks on May 3rd.
The former 3rd round draft pick of the Minnesota Twins made his MLB debut in 2016 and has had a fascinating pathway back to his dream. In 2017 Dean made a move overseas to join the Kia Tigers of the Korean Baseball Organization, where he would stay for two years, getting a start in the KBO Championship Series, and shaking hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-In along the way.
In 2019 he returned to the states to pitch for the Twins in Spring Training and followed it up by coming to Southern Maryland. The left-hander made quite the impression in his first two Atlantic League starts, striking out a league-best 17 batters while allowing just one earned run.
"I'm very excited for Pat Dean going to the Rockies organization, he's a class act and a very talented young man, we wish him well," said Manager Stan Cliburn.
