Rosa Has Contract Purchased

(New Britain, Conn.) - New Britain Bees team officials have announced that infielder Jovan Rosa has had his contract purchased by Tabasco of the Mexican League.

"Jovan has been an important member of this team since its inception in 2016," says Bees General Manager Brad Smith. "It's great to see him receive this opportunity and we wish him the best of luck."

This season, Jovan has appeared in seven games for the Bees, posting a .231 batting average with one home run and three RBI.

The 31-year-old graduated from East Hartford High School in 2005, and was drafted out of Florida Gateway College by the Chicago Cubs in the 2006 MLB Amateur Draft. After spending four seasons with the Cubs organization, Rosa made his Atlantic League debut in 2015 by splitting time between the Bridgeport Bluefish and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. He joined the Bees the following season, playing in all 140 games and collecting a .283 batting average with 13 home runs, 31 doubles, 59 RBI and 56 runs scored. In 2017, Rosa was named to the post-season Atlantic League All-Star Team. He led the Atlantic League in games played (139), hits (159), and doubles (40), while also finishing second in at-bats (530) and total bases (246), third in extra-base hits (56), and tenth in batting average (.300). The slugger also posted 72 RBI and scored 59 runs.

Rosa is the first Bees player to have his contract purchased during the 2019 season.

