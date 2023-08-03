High Point Rockers Ryan Weiss Has Contract Purchased

High Point Rockers pitcher Ryan Weiss

(High Point Rockers, Credit: Sam Graham) High Point Rockers pitcher Ryan Weiss(High Point Rockers, Credit: Sam Graham)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - High Point Rockers righthanded pitcher Ryan Weiss has become the fifth Rocker player this year to have their contract purchased. Weiss' contract was acquired this week by the Fubon Guardians of the Chinese Professional Baseball League which is based in Taiwan.

Weiss, 26, joined the Rockers in early June and went 5-3 with a 4.61 ERA over nine starts. He posted two wins each over Gastonia and Southern Maryland as well as a victory over the Lexington Counter Clocks. In 54.2 innings of work, Weiss struck out 52 hitters while walking just 12.

Weiss is the 30th High Point player to have their contract purchased in the Rockers' five years of existence.

Fubon plays its home games in New Taipei City in Chinese Taipei.

"Giving players an opportunity to advance and move on in their career is an essential part of the Atlantic League's goal," said Rockers President Pete Fisch. "We are thrilled for Ryan to have this opportunity and we wish him all the best."

The Rockers are currently in first place in the second half of the Atlantic League season, holding a 2.5 game lead over Gastonia in the South Division. High Point has already secured a playoff berth for the postseason after having won the first half South Division title.

