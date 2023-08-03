Late Rally Falls Short for Flock in Frederick

(Frederick, Md.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Spire City Ghost Hounds 3-2 on Thursday night in the final game of a three-game series at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Kole Cottam's RBI infield single to second base off Ducks starter Kyle Lobstein in the first inning gave the Ghost Hounds an early 1-0 lead. Leobaldo Cabrera's RBI single up the middle in the second and an error that plated Steven Brault from third in the fourth made it 3-0 Ghost Hounds.

The Ducks cracked the scoreboard in the seventh on Sam Travis' RBI single to center field. Joe DeCarlo's solo homer to left field in the eighth closed the gap to 3-2, but Long Island could not even the score.

Ghost Hounds starter Zac Rosscup (2-1) earned the win, tossing six scoreless innings, allowing four hits and six walks while striking out seven. Lobstein (2-3) took the loss, giving up three runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks over six innings with five strikeouts. Dovydas Neverauskas picked up his first save of the season with a scoreless ninth.

Alejandro De Aza led the Ducks offense with three hits and a walk. Travis added two hits, an RBI and a walk.

The Ducks continue their road trip on Friday night when they open a three-game series against the High Point Rockers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point. Fans can follow all the action live on Flo Baseball. Right-hander Robert Stock (6-2, 4.88) gets the start for the Ducks against Rockers lefty Justin Nicolino (4-0, 3.41).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, August 8, to begin a three-game set against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). 1969 World Series champion New York Mets first baseman Ed Kranepool will be making an appearance at the ballpark. Kranepool will throw out a ceremonial first pitch and then sign autographs for fans outside the Waddle In Shop to promote his new book, which will be available for purchase in the store. He will be signing autographs for the first three innings of the game. It's also a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark, and if the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will win $25,000. Tickets to the game, and all home games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

