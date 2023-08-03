Revs Offense Exhausts FerryHawks for Fourth Consecutive Win

(Staten Island, NY): The York Revolution tied a season-high with 19 hits, overwhelming the Staten Island FerryHawks in an 11-3 victory on Wednesday evening at Northwell Health Community Park. The Revs have won four straight and will go for a series sweep to close out their 10-game road swing on Thursday morning.

York jumped to a quick lead in the first as Troy Stokes Jr. drilled an RBI double to the gap in left center for the game's first run.

That marked the first of six consecutive innings to open the game with at least one run for the Revs who methodically built their lead.

York added two more in the second on RBI singles by Alexis Pantoja (3-for-5) and Tomo Otosaka.

Trey Martin crushed a solo homer to left center in the top of the third, his career-high 12th of the season, extending his on-base streak to 27 consecutive games and the Revs' lead to 4-0.

Stokes Jr. added a sac fly to center in the top of the fourth to make it a 5-0 score.

Nellie Rodriguez raced home on a wild pitch in the top of the fifth as the lead grew to 6-0.

Yoshi Tsutsugo cracked an opposite field homer to left center in the bottom of the fifth to get Staten Island on the board. It was the only run allowed by Revs starter Carlos Espinal (7-3) in five innings. He allowed only four hits and overcame five walks while striking out five.

The Revs put together their biggest inning of the night in the top of the sixth, batting around and scoring four times as the lead expanded to 10-1. Martin (three RBI) ripped a two-run single to left. Jhon Nunez provided the Revs with their fifth sac fly of the series, and Pantoja drove in his second of the night on a deep double to left.

York righty J.T. Hintzen handled three innings out of the bullpen, allowing a run in the sixth on a Jack Elliott opposite field homer to left and another run in the eighth as Kevin Krause singled up the middle. Hintzen struck out five and retired six in-a-row at one point.

York added one final run in the ninth as Trent Giambrone slammed his 18th home run of the season to left field, doing so against outfielder Ricardo Cespedes who was brought in to pitch the final two frames.

Emilker Guzman handled a scoreless bottom of the ninth in his second appearance with York to close things out.

The Revs maintain a 1.5-game lead for first place as they improve to 15-6 in the second half and 52-32 overall for the season.

York righty Tom Sutera (7-3, 6.89) faces Staten Island's Christian Capuano (6-3, 3.86) on Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 10:25 a.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

