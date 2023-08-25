High Point Rockers Playoff Tickets on Sale Monday

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers, as the first half champions of the Atlantic League's South Division, will put South Division Championship tickets on sale on Monday, August 28.

High Point will open the playoffs on the road on Tuesday, September 19 and Wednesday, September 20 with Games 1 and 2. The Rockers will be at home on Friday, September 22 for Game 3 as well as Saturday and Sunday, September 23-24 if Games 4 and 5 are necessary. The Rockers will play the South Division second half champion or the league's wild card entry.

Tickets for all postseason games will be $10 in advance and $12 starting September 18. Limited Catalyst Club tickets are available for $35 and $40 beginning September 18. There are no discounts for playoff tickets though group rates are available. Tickets are currently available for the Division Championship only.

In the event that Games 4 or 5 at Truist Point are not played, unused individual tickets that were purchased may be used for any 2024 regular season Rockers game, subject to availability.

Rockers' full season ticket holders will receive playoff tickets as part of their package.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.HighPointRockers.com or at the Truist Point Box Office.

