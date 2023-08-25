Blue Crabs Bash FerryHawks, Win Crucial Series

August 25, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







(Staten Island, NY) After dropping the first game of the series, the Blue Crabs evened it out in a close one in game two to force a rubber match on Thursday to decide who would take the series and second place. Both teams headed into the game 22-18 and just one game behind Lancaster for the lead in the North Division.

Jack Sundberg set a new career high in home runs as he sent a ball sailing over the right field wall, and the Blue Crabs were already leading after just one batter. The fourth inning and the Crabs expanded their lead to 4-0 thanks to some clutch doubles from Jimmy Kerrigan, K.C. Hobson, and Philip Caulfield.

The FerryHawks weren't going to make it easy on the Blue Crabs. The middle of the order sparked a rally in the fourth frame and plated three runners to cut the Crab's lead to just two runs.

But the offense continued to stay hot for the Blue Crabs as the game went along. Southern Maryland scored two more in the fifth and one in the sixth; after six innings, the surging Crabs had a four-run cushion.

The ninth was led off by a 450-foot home run from Kerrigan for his fourth as a Blue Crab. Sundberg and Ian Yetsko combined for three more RBIs, and the Crabs cruised to a 12-4 blowout win.

The bullpen for Southern Maryland combined for four scoreless innings, using Jacques Pucheu, Andre Scrubb, and Bruce Rondón to bridge Spencer Johnston to a victory. The Blue Crabs have claimed second place and sit one game behind Lancaster.

Back at home, the Blue Crabs will face Lexington for three games, and ALPB Pitcher of the Year Daryl Thompson makes his long-awaited return. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.