Ducks' Bats Propel Them to Victory over FerryHawks

(Staten Island, NY) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Staten Island FerryHawks 7-1 on Friday evening in the opener of a three-game weekend series at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park.

Long Island took a 3-0 lead in the top half of the second inning versus Staten Island starting pitcher Ryan Hartman as Carlos Castro drove home Alejandro De Aza with an RBI single after De Aza began the rally with a double, a run-scoring two-base hit by Joe DeCarlo that enabled Brantley Bell to cross the plate, and an RBI safety squeeze bunt from Scott Kelly that scored De Carlo. The visitors made it 5-0 in their favor in the fifth on a run-scoring base knock by Bell that plated Castro and a sacrifice fly produced by Kelly that drove in Bell. The Ducks went out in front 7-1 in the ninth on back-to-back RBI base hits from Alex Dickerson and Sam Travis that scored Kelly and RubenTejada as Tejada drew a walk in his final plate appearance of the night to extend his on-base streak to a team-high 31 consecutive games overall.

Long Island starting pitcher Kyle Lobstein (3-4) collected his third quality start of the season en route to the victory after allowing just one run on six hits in six and two-thirds innings pitched, walking two while striking out seven. Hartman (4-6) was tagged with the loss, surrendering five runs (four earned) on eight hits in five innings on the mound, walking and striking out a pair of batters.

Castro led the way offensively for the Flock with three hits, including two doubles, along with an RBI, run scored, and stolen base, while DeCarlo tallied a single, double, RBI and run scored as he has now reached base safely in 17 straight contests.

The Ducks and FerryHawks continue their three-game set on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at SIUH Community Park. Fans can follow the action live on Flo Baseball. Right-hander Joe Iorio (3-8, 7.13) gets the start for Long Island against Staten Island righty Ethan Skujia (0-0, 4.22).

Long Island returns home on Friday, September 1, to begin a four-game series with the Lancaster Barnstormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive Chef Hat Rubber Duckies, courtesy of The Hidden Gem Cafe.

It's also a Tap Room Friday at the ballpark, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for 20% off your entire meal at The Tap Room as fans exit the ballpark following the game. It's a Grand Slam Friday as well, and the sixth inning will be designated as the Grand Slam Inning. If the Ducks fourth batter of the inning launches a home run with the bases loaded, one lucky fan will win $25,000. Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

