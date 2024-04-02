High Point Rockers Offer Exhibition Game Special on April 20
April 2, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)
High Point Rockers News Release
HIGH POINT, N.C. - When the High Point Rockers host the Gastonia Honey Hunters in an exhibition game on Saturday, April 20, Rockers fans can enjoy a special treat. A ticket to the contest comes with complimentary food and beverage.
Tickets to the 6:35 p.m. contest can be purchased for just $16 up to April 14 and $20 starting on April 15. The ticket includes a reserved seat and complimentary access to the Truist Point concessions stands. Rockers season ticket holders will also be included with the all-inclusive food and beverage special (excluding alcoholic beverages).
"Exhibition games are not just tune-ups for the players but for our staff and concessions workers as well," said Rockers President Pete Fisch. "By giving all of our fans complimentary access to the concession stands, we will help everybody in the ballpark be prepared for Opening Night."
Fans will have full access to the Truist Point concessions offerings including hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken tenders, nachos, and pretzels among other items. Soft drinks and water are included but beer and wine are not.
The Rockers will open the regular season at home on Tuesday, April 30 when they host the Charleston Dirty Birds at 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point. Single game tickets are on sale now at the Rockers Box Office or online at HighPointRockers.com.
