Ducks Sign Eight-Year MLB Veteran Wei-Yin Chen

April 2, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of left-handed pitcher Wei-Yin Chen. He begins his first season with the Ducks and 17th in professional baseball.

"Wei-Yin has had an outstanding career and has excelled at the game's highest level," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "We look forward to having his experience and knowledge on our pitching staff."

Chen spent eight seasons in the Major Leagues, including four each with the Baltimore Orioles (2012-15) and Miami Marlins (2016-19). In 219 MLB games (170 starts), he compiled a 59-51 record with a 4.18 ERA and 846 strikeouts to 270 walks over 1,064.2 innings of work. He was named to Baseball America's Major League All-Rookie Team and finished fourth in the American League Rookie of the Year voting to eventual winner Mike Trout in 2012. He went 12-11 with a 4.02 ERA in 32 starts that season. The Taiwan native also started three MLB postseason games, helping the Orioles reach the American League Division Series in 2012 and the American League Championship Series in 2014.

The 38-year-old went on to spend three seasons pitching in Japan, joining the Chiba Lotte Marines (2020) and Hanshin Tigers (2021-22). He also spent the first five seasons of his professional career in Japan with the Chunichi Dragons (2005, 2008-11). In 150 games (89 starts) overseas, the southpaw posted a 42-36 record with a 2.56 ERA, 14 complete games, eight shutouts, one save and 591 strikeouts to 176 walks over 766.1 innings. Chen was originally signed by the Orioles as a free agent in 2012.

The Ducks are entering their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 706 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.