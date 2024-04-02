Revs Kick off Month of April with Four Signings

(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution have added four new players to the 2024 roster. Right-handed pitchers Alex Valverde and Moises Lugo, infielder Jamari Baylor, and catcher Cieran Devenney have all been announced as members of the 2024 Revs club. The acquisitions were announced by Revs manager Rick Forney live on Monday evening's airing of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK.

Valverde, 27, comes to York after spending the first six seasons of his professional career across three different organizations, reaching Triple-A Syracuse last season. While working mostly as a starter last season, Valverde has spent his time evenly between the rotation and bullpen in his career, bringing versatility to the Revolution pitching staff.

"I've heard really good things about him," said Forney. "I'm anxious to see him throw. He's got a nice four-pitch mix... I have some high expectations for Alex."

Originally a 22nd round pick by Tampa Bay in 2017, the Coral Gables, FL native reached Double-A with the Rays in 2021 before the New York Mets selected him in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 draft. The right-hander finished his 2023 campaign in Double-A Arkansas with Seattle. Over the course of six seasons, Valverde has a 4.88 ERA with a career strikeout rate of 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. He also had a dominant stint in the 2019 Arizona Fall League as a young prospect, allowing just one earned run in 10 innings for the Salt River Rafters.

Lugo, 25, comes to York after spending the last two seasons at Triple-A El Paso with the San Diego Padres. Lugo held his own in the very hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, striking out 69 hitters in 49.2 innings. He projects to potentially be one of the high-leverage relievers in the bullpen.

"I'd say he has a major league fastball and slider... If he's in the strike zone early in the count he's going to be able to put hitters away," said the Revs skipper. "I think once we get to know him, we're going to love him."

After signing with the Padres in 2017, the San Cristobal, DR native had a strong six-year stay in the system. Lugo has pitched to a 3.69 ERA while striking out 380 hitters in 319.2 innings. He owns a 23-12 lifetime mark with four saves over 137 appearances (37 starts) including a combined 8-0 record between El Paso and Double-A San Antonio in 2022.

Baylor, 23, brings youth and versatility to the York roster. Originally a third-round pick of the Philadelphia Phillies in 2019, Baylor was traded to the Colorado Rockies in early 2023. The Richmond, VA native hit the ground running upon the trade, hitting .333 with seven home runs in Low-A Fresno.

"The career on-base percentage has been really good, and as he's maturing, the bat-to-ball skills should hopefully improve as well," said Forney. "He's a dynamic player... He's got some pop and can steal bags, so he's going to have the ability to score runs for us."

Over four professional seasons, Baylor has posted a .378 on-base percentage and stolen 46 bases, while seeing time at all four infield spots.

Devenney, 25, is the first catcher signed to the 2024 roster. The young backstop first caught Forney's eye in 2021 while playing for the Gary Southshore RailCats. In that pro debut season, Devenney hit .256 before moving over to the Frontier League with Tri-City the past two seasons but having his playing time curtailed due to injury.

"He throws really well and has a really nice swing, he just hasn't had a ton of opportunity," Forney praised. "He's hungry... I don't think he'll look out of place in York."

Devenney was a collegiate standout, playing for Delaware State, Mercer CC, UMass Lowell, and UConn. The New Brunswick, NJ native was named to the America East All-Conference First Team in 2019 and was also named an all-star in the New England Collegiate Baseball League and Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League.

The Revs have unveiled 14 player signings for the 2024 season and will announce future additions live on Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy with the next episode set to air on Thursday evening at 6 p.m.

