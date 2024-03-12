High Point Rockers Name Ryan Dull to Coaching Staff

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Ryan Dull, a former Major League pitcher and Kernersville native, will transition from ace reliever to bench coach for the 2024 season. Dull, the High Point Rockers' all-time leader in saves, will serve as the Rockers' bench coach and Director of Baseball Operations, replacing Albert "Bert" Gonzalez who recently was named the manager of the New Jersey Jackals of the Frontier League.

Dull has been with the Rockers since late in the 2021 season. During his two-plus seasons in High Point, the right-hander appeared in 112 games, posting an 8-3 record with a 2.74 ERA. He saved a club-record 31 games during his career and set the Rockers' season mark with 18 saves in 2023. Last year, Dull was the closer on both the ALPB Mid-Season All-Star team and the Postseason All-Star squad.

"Ryan has had a heckuva career in Major League Baseball and minor league baseball and his knowledge of the game is off the charts," said Rockers' manager Jamie Keefe. "It is easy for those of us who know him to see Ryan in a Major League front office in five years. We are lucky to have him on our staff and we are looking forward to a great season."

"I can't thank the Rockers enough for this opportunity," said Dull, a member of the East Forsyth Athletics Hall of Fame. "This gives me the best of both worlds: I can continue to coach with Jamie and (pitching coach) Frank (Viola) and be a part of the front office. This will be a great opportunity for me to continue to learn from them and utilize their experience in continuing to grow."

A former pitcher at East Forsyth High School and UNC Asheville, Dull spent parts of five seasons in Major League Baseball, making 171 appearances and throwing 171.2 innings. He posted a career record of 8-9 with four saves while striking out 170. He spent time with the Oakland A's, New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays following his debut in 2015. In 2016, Dull appeared in 70 games and went 5-5 with 73 strikeouts in 74.1 innings and a 2.42 ERA.

Dull's jersey is in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y. after he set a Major League record by stranding 36 consecutive inherited runners on base.

The Rockers open their season at Lexington on Thursday, April 25 and will play their home opener at Truist Point on Tuesday, April 30 against the Charleston Dirty Birds.

