Revs Bolster Pitching Staff with Additions of Lindow and Stauffer

March 12, 2024









Pitcher Ethan Lindow with the Clearwater Threshers

(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution have added left-handed pitcher Ethan Lindow and right-handed pitcher Adam Stauffer to the 2024 roster. The acquisitions were announced by Revs manager Rick Forney live on Monday evening's airing of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK.

Lindow, 25, comes to York after spending the first six seasons of his professional career between the Philadelphia Phillies and Seattle Mariners organizations, pitching the past two seasons in Double-A. A fifth round pick out of high school in 2017, Lindow opened a lot of eyes early in his career. In 2019, the Locust Grove, GA native was named the Phillies Minor League Pitcher of The Year after pitching to a 2.52 ERA with 119 strikeouts between Low and High-A in his first full season. Lindow has made 88 career starts, pitching to a 3.53 ERA and a 3.36 strikeout to walk ratio. He was traded to Seattle early in the 2023 season, finishing out the year making 14 starts for the Arkansas Travelers.

Forney anticipates Lindow to assert himself into York's 2024 starting rotation.

"He's the type of guy you throw out there every fifth day and gives you a chance to win because he pounds the zone," said the York skipper. "There's definitely some upside to this guy... I think he's got a chance to hopefully pitch himself back to a Major League organization."

Stauffer, 25, joins York after six seasons in the Baltimore Orioles organization. A native of Coatesville, PA, he was selected by the Orioles in the 19th round of the 2017 draft out of Coatesville High School. Stauffer found consistent success, reaching as high as Double-A Bowie in 2022. An imposing presence at six-foot-seven, he carries a career 3.25 ERA while striking out 10.5 batters per nine innings pitched. In a full season at Double-A, Stauffer maintained his high strikeout rate, punching out 74 hitters in 63.1 innings.

"He's a guy who never really failed in minor league baseball," said Forney. "It adds contrast to your pitching staff when you can add someone of that size, it gives people a different look."

With the start of Atlantic League Spring Training just over one month away, the Revs have unveiled ten player signings for the 2024 season and will announce future additions live on Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy with the next episode set to air once additional signings have been made. The next airdate will be announced on both York Revolution and WOYK social media platforms as well as online at 989woyk.com.

