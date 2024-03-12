ShamROCKED Beer Fest at Clipper Magazine Stadium

What: ShamROCKED Beer Fest

When: Saturday, March 16th at 3pm-7pm

Where: Clipper Magazine Stadium

Who: Public 21 Years and Older Welcome About: First annual ShamROCKED St. Patrick's Day Beer Fest at Clipper Magazine Stadium! Attendees can sample beer from over 18 breweries, listen to music from the Celtic band the Ogham Stones and enjoy Irish themed fare that will be available for purchase.

Ticket Options:

$25 Beer Fest Ticket: includes beer sampling & sampling glass

$10 designated driver: includes entry - no alcohol service at beer fest.

https://www.lancasterstormers.com/non-game-day-stadium-events/shamrocked-beer-fest-2024/

