ShamROCKED Beer Fest at Clipper Magazine Stadium
March 12, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Stormers News Release
What: ShamROCKED Beer Fest
When: Saturday, March 16th at 3pm-7pm
Where: Clipper Magazine Stadium
Who: Public 21 Years and Older Welcome About: First annual ShamROCKED St. Patrick's Day Beer Fest at Clipper Magazine Stadium! Attendees can sample beer from over 18 breweries, listen to music from the Celtic band the Ogham Stones and enjoy Irish themed fare that will be available for purchase.
Ticket Options:
$25 Beer Fest Ticket: includes beer sampling & sampling glass
$10 designated driver: includes entry - no alcohol service at beer fest.
https://www.lancasterstormers.com/non-game-day-stadium-events/shamrocked-beer-fest-2024/
