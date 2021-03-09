High Point Rockers Add 7-Year MLB Vet Michael Martinez

March 9, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - Michael Martinez, a seven-year veteran of the Major Leagues, has signed with the High Point Rockers for the upcoming 2021 season. Martinez has played with five different Major League teams during his career and has been to the playoffs four times.

"We've watched him on TV for years and we watched how he went about his business in 2019 with Lancaster," said Rockers manager Jamie Keefe. "(Lancaster manager) Ross Peeples and I are pretty good friends, and he has always raved about Michael and how he went about his business. We jumped on the opportunity to sign Michael and it's a great addition to what is already a pretty good fielding team. We can put him at shortstop every day or second base every day or play him in centerfield. There is nothing that he can't do."

Martinez was with the Lancaster Barnstormers of the Atlantic League in 2019 and hit .252 with nine home runs and 42 RBI with an OPS of .663.

A native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Martinez last played in the Major Leagues with Cleveland and Tampa Bay during the 2017 season. Martinez spent 2018 at Cleveland's AAA club in Columbus, Ohio.

Martinez originally joined the Washington Nationals organization in 2006 and advanced through their system before reaching the Major Leagues with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2011. He continued with the Phillies through the 2013 season before joining the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2014. Martinez was with the Indians in 2015 and 2016, helping the Tribe reach the World Series in 2016 vs. the Chicago Cubs. He split the 2017 season between Cleveland and Tampa Bay.

"Michael's nickname is 'El Guante' (The Glove) and he's known for his defense," said Keefe. "He's been around for so long and he put up pretty good numbers in this league in 2019. He still loves the game and is passionate about playing and winning. Michael is a really good guy and I'm looking forward to having him represent us in whatever position he's playing."

The Rockers will begin their second season of play on Friday, May 28 when they visit the York Revolution. The home opener at Truist Point is slated for Tuesday, June 1 vs. the Lexington Legends, one of two new teams to join the Atlantic League in 2021. High Point's schedule includes 120 games with 60 contests slated for Truist Point.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from March 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.