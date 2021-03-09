Revs Add Experienced Arms

March 9, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution's 2021 pitching staff includes a new starter and a new reliever. Alex Sanabia and Brandon Fry were unveiled as the latest signings by Revs manager Mark Mason live on Monday's Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK.

Sanabia, 32, enters his 15th season of professional baseball. The right-hander played 2019 in Mexico for Aguascalientes and Leon, putting up 70 strikeouts in 101.1 innings.

A 32nd round pick out of Castle Park (CA) High School in 2006 by the Marlins, Sanabia quickly rose through the minor league ranks. He was named a Mid-Season All-Star for High-A Jupiter in 2010 and during that same season was promptly promoted to Double-A Jacksonville and Triple-A New Orleans before getting a call up to the Major Leagues.

At 21 years old, Sanabia made his Major League debut on June 24, 2010, pitching 3.1 relief innings against the Baltimore Orioles. In his first taste of the majors, the San Diego native posted a 5-3 record with a 3.73 ERA in 15 games, including 12 starts.

Sanabia put up career strikeout numbers in 2014 with 104 at the Triple-A level between the Marlins and Diamondbacks organizations. The 6-foot-2 hurler has also spent time in the Angels and Cubs minor league systems. In 28 MLB appearances, including 24 starts, Sanabia is 8-10 with a 4.15 ERA and 86 strikeouts. In 167 minor league outings (137 starts), Sanabia is 43-47 with a 4.57 ERA and 557 punchouts.

"He obviously brings a high experience level to our staff," stated Mason. "He's made a lot of starts and has been dependable throughout his career. He's excited to come in and pitch and see if he can get an opportunity to get back to the Majors. He's been working out really hard and is excited to come in and start for us."

Fry, 27, enters his eighth season of professional baseball, fifth in the Atlantic League. The Revolution acquired the rights to the former New Britain Bee reliever by selecting him in the second round of the 2019 Player Dispersal Draft. An 18th round pick by the San Diego Padres in 2013, Fry made his debut for Single-A Eugene that same year. The lefty pitched four seasons for the Bees after leaving the Padres system in 2016. In 2019, Fry went 1-1 with a 3.34 ERA, striking out 33 batters in 35.0 innings.

"He's a workhorse of a pitcher," commented Mason. "He had really good stuff and did a great job in this league. He has an assortment of pitches. He's working hard and is ready to come in here. We'll be using him out of the bullpen, and we could use him anywhere from the sixth inning on. We're excited to have him."

The Revs will unveil more signings each week on Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM and 1350 WOYK. The next airing will be on Monday, March 8, at 6 p.m., and available online at 989woyk.com and on The New WOYK app.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from March 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.