Southpaw Reliever David Speer Joins Long Island

March 9, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of left-handed pitcher David Speer. He begins his first season with the Ducks and seventh in professional baseball.

"David has a terrific arm and is a welcome addition to our pitching staff," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "He has posted strong numbers throughout his minor league career."

Speer spent the first six seasons of his career in the Cleveland Indians organization, reaching the Triple-A level on three occasions (2016, 2017 and 2019). He has an overall record of 24-16 with a 2.93 ERA over 221 appearances (10 starts). The Westport, Conn. native has also totaled 13 saves and 320 strikeouts to 93 walks over 356.2 innings of work. He has also held left-handed hitters to a .242 batting average and a .272 on-base percentage in his career

The 28-year-old combined to pitch in 33 games (four starts) with Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus in 2019. He went 3-3 with a 2.06 ERA, two saves and 44 strikeouts over 56.2 innings. Prior to the season, he earned an invitation to Cleveland's Major League spring training. The southpaw had an exceptional four-year collegiate career at Columbia University. He was named the Ivy League's Pitcher of the Year in 2014 and overall compiled an 18-7 record with a 3.00 ERA, six shutouts and 198 strikeouts in 231 innings over 44 games (35 starts). Speer was selected by Cleveland by in the 27th round of the 2014 amateur draft.

"I am very excited to be joining the Ducks, and I can't wait to get back on the mound and continue pursuing my dream," said Speer. "As a local kid growing up in Connecticut, I got to see the high quality of baseball that the Atlantic League, and the Ducks in particular, brings to the table each year. I'm looking forward to getting back on the field with the Ducks."

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from March 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.