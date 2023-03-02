High Point Andrews and Central to Play at Truist Point

March 2, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - High Point Central and T. Wingate Andrews High Schools will bring both of their baseball rivalry games to Truist Point in March.

Andrews will be the home team for the Wednesday, March 8 contest which starts at 6:00 p.m. Central will host the game on Monday, March 13, also at 6:00 p.m. The Truist Point gates will open at 5:30 p.m. prior to each game.

The Bison and the Red Raiders have met over 100 times in baseball since Andrews opened in 1968.

"We are excited to have a longtime High Point rivalry game take place at Truist Point as high school baseball season kicks off, " said Rockers President Pete Fisch. "Bringing these two rivals together at Truist Point is good for baseball and good for our community."

High Point Central first-year head coach Dwayne McGruder said, "Even though it is my first year, I am well aware of the HPC-Andrews rivalry. We are excited to go head-to-head with bragging rights on the line. There is no better place to do this than at Truist Point and I am even more excited for the experience that my players will be able to have."

High Point Central Athletic Director Mike Cook said, "What an awesome experience it was for our kids to play at Truist Point last year. The Rockers organization has been so gracious and we are forever grateful to the entire organization for the opportunity. This is a wonderful game and rivalry, now in its 55th year, and we are lucky to be able to play them again at Truist Point."

Tickets are priced at $7 and are available only at the gate on the day of the game.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from March 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.