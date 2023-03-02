Frederick Atlantic League Baseball Club Concludes Name the Team Fan Vote Promotion

Frederick, MD - The new, soon-to-be-named Frederick Atlantic League Professional Baseball (ALPB) Club has closed the fan vote portion of the Name the Team Promotion. Voting will be considered an important factor among the criteria used to select the new name for the Frederick ALPB Club.

"We have been thrilled by the participation from the greater Frederick community in our Name the Team contest! Our fans came out in force, producing a very impressive list of more than 1,500 potential team names and casting nearly 4,000 votes for our top five team name finalists," said Greg Baroni, CEO and Managing General Partner, Attain Sports and Entertainment. "As I've shared before, community and teamwork are at the heart of all that we do, and we have truly enjoyed engaging the fans in the process of naming the team. We're gearing up for a great season, and we can't wait to get started!"

"The people have spoken with their votes, and we have heard them! We will now get to work on designing a brand that will represent our fan base and the greater Frederick community as a whole. Thank you, Frederick, for your input and guidance," said Chuck Domino, Senior Vice President of Baseball Operations for Attain Sports & Entertainment.

To allow adequate time for the design process of the new team logo, uniforms, and caps, the final team name will be unveiled on Friday, June 23 when the Frederick ALPB Club hosts the York Revolution at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium, followed by post-game fireworks. As announced at the press conference on February 6, the team will begin the season wearing uniforms with question marks in the colors of the Maryland State flag (red, gold, and black) and black caps with a sole white question mark on the front and the Maryland State flag on the back.

"We hope to see everyone at Nymeo Field on Tuesday May 2 for the inaugural home opener of your new Atlantic League team against the Lexington Legends - and as a reminder, the Frederick Keys MLB Draft League play will start at home on Saturday, June 3. It's an exciting time to be a baseball fan in Frederick," said General Manager, Andrew Klein.

Season tickets for the 2023 season are now on sale. For more information or to shop the Frederick Club team store visit https://frederickatlanticleague.com.

