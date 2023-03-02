Lincoln Mikkelsen Named to Atlantic League Silver Anniversary Team

(New York) - Lincoln Mikkelsen, the righthander who in 2006 became the only pitcher to be voted the ALPB Player of the Year, was named to the Atlantic League Silver Anniversary team on Thursday. He is the fifth of 25 outstanding players who will be named to the honorary squad.

Mikkelsen (pronounced Michaelson) spent parts of seven seasons in the Atlantic League, compiling a 62-36 career record with a 3.48 ERA as a starting pitcher. He was named to two ALPB Postseason All-Star teams in 2002 and 2006 and was voted to four All-Star game appearances. In 2006, Mikkelsen went 15-5 with a 1.85 ERA for the Atlantic City Surf and was named both the league's Pitcher of the Year and Player of the Year. He was also the Pitcher of the Year in 2002 after going 16-6 with a 3.32 ERA in 24 starts for the Camden Riversharks.

Mikkelsen twice led the ALPB in wins with 16 in 2002 and 12 in 2004. He ranks fifth in league history with 62 career victories, third with 16 complete games, and fifth with 866.1 innings pitched. Mikkelsen earned five Pitcher of the Month awards in his career including three straight in July, August and September 2006 when he dominated ALPB hitters.

One of just five pitchers in league history to throw a no-hitter, Mikkelsen was pitching for Atlantic City on June 16, 2006 when he beat the Lancaster Barnstormers 1-0 at Clipper Magazine Stadium. He struck out five and walked four in tossing the first no-hitter in the stadium's history.

When asked about the toughest player to retire that he faced during his time in the Atlantic League, Mikkelsen quickly narrowed it down to fellow Silver Anniversary honoree Jeff Nettles of Somerset. "I never worried about big home run hitters, they're not that hard to get out," said Mikkelsen. "But Nettles was scrappy at the plate and could hit home runs. He was a great player and always a tough out."

The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2023 and its ten member clubs have selected elite former players to comprise the official ALPB Silver Anniversary team. A total of 25 players have been selected to commemorate the league's first quarter century. The list of honorees is comprised of former Players of the Year, Pitchers of the Year, League Championship MVPs, All-Stars and record holders, the most talented players to ever grace an Atlantic League ballpark.

Mikkelsen and his wife, Brandy, reside in Norton Shores, Michigan with their children Neya, Naji, and Ava.

