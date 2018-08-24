Hickory Crawdads Weekly Recap

Since last Friday (August 17th) the Crawdads have gone 3-3 and remain in the hunt for the postseason. The 'Dads currently trail the first-place Lakewood BlueClaws by three and a half games with eleven to play (as of Friday morning). They continue a pivotal series against Lakewood tonight at 7pm.

The Crawdads fell in the series finale against the Tourists 6-3 last Friday night. Yonny Hernandez stole three bases to bring his season total to thirty seven. Tyreque Reed collected three hits, including a pair of doubles. Yohel Pozo also had a multi-hit night with two singles.

The 'Dads lost the series opener against the Greenville Drive on Saturday by a score of 7-1. Preston Scott went two for four. Tyreque Reed added a pair of hits as well, including a solo homerun. Hans Crouse took the loss, pitching two and two thirds innings and giving up four runs (only one was earned). Through his first two starts with the 'Dads, Crouse, the number five Rangers prospect, has a 2.08 ERA. Jean Casanova pitched three scoreless innings of relief, striking out five.

Noah Bremer, Alex Eubanks, and Demarcus Evans combined to shutout the Greenville Drive 4-0 on Sunday. Evans struck out all five batters he faced to record his ninth save. His 16.63 strikeout per nine innings ratio (93 Ks in 50.1 innings) leads South Atlantic League relievers. Bubba Thompson went three for five with two stolen bases and an RBI on Sunday.

The 'Dads offense exploded in an 11-2 victory on Monday over the Drive. Tyreque Reed set career highs in hits with four and RBIs with five. His three-run homer in the first inning gave the 'Dads an early lead that they would not give back. Tyler Ratliff and Bubba Thompson each had two hits and two RBIs. Tyler Phillips pitched seven innings, allowing two runs en route to his tenth win, which is tied for the most in the league. Phillips walked a batter to bring his season total to thirteen walks (across 123 innings). His walks per nine innings rate (0.95) is the lowest in the league among starting pitchers.

The Crawdads offense stayed hot on Tuesday, defeating the Drive 14-4. The 'Dads bats erupted for eleven runs in the fifth inning (the previous high for runs in an inning this season was nine on April 17). Bubba Thompson led the 'Dads with four hits, including his eighth homer of the season. Thompson, Ryan Dorow, and Sam Huff each had three RBIs on the night. Tyreque Reed extended his hitting streak to five games with an RBI single. Reid Anderson pitched six innings, giving up four runs and striking out five batters. He picked up the win to improve to 8-6.

The 'Dads had an off day Wednesday before returning to the Frans last night. The 'Dads fell to the BlueClaws 4-1 in the series opener. They managed just one hit, a solo homerun by Sam Huff. Huff leads the team with seventeen homeruns this season. AJ Alexy pitched seven innings, giving up three runs (two earned) and striking out ten batters.

Tonight is Star Wars Night and the evening will wrap up with a post-game fireworks show. Tomorrow the ZOOperstars! are in town and will be entertaining fans throughout the night. It is also Lenoir-Rhyne Night and the first 500 fans will get a LR themed 'Dads hat. The homestand will finish on Sunday with Wake Forest Night and Church Bulletin Sunday. The first 500 fans will receive a Wake Forest themed Crawdads hat.

Promotions Feature: Bark in the Park

We want to highlight some of our upcoming promotions and tell you about what we have planned for you on those nights. This week we are spotlighting our upcoming Bark in the Park.

While the dog days of summer are almost over, we still have one more Bark in the Park this season on Sunday, September 2nd for you to take in some Crawdads baseball with your furry friend! We'll have a dog show during the game thanks to Cody Law Firm and Elizabeth and Co. Pet Salon so be sure to enter your dog for a chance to win best in show! Sunday the second is also Church Bulletin Sunday presented by PDQ so bring a church bulletin for a discounted $6 ticket. The 'Dads will then donate $4 of the ticket back to the bulletin's respective church.

The ZOOperstars! come to the Frans tomorrow (Saturday the 25th) and again on Saturday September 1st!

The 'Dads currently trail the BlueClaws by 3.5 games in the division. They are also just 3.5 games out the wild card.

