Fireflies Game Notes: August 24 vs. Asheville (Game 123)

August 24, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





Columbia Fireflies (24-31, 58-64) vs. Asheville Tourists (31-26, 58-68)

RHP Marcel Renteria (3-3, 4.16) vs. RHP Garrett Schilling (7-4, 3.36)

Fri., August 24, 2018 - Spirit Communications Park - First Pitch 7:05 p.m. - Game 123

LISTEN: Fox Sports Radio 1400 AM / ColumbiaFireflies.com / iHeartRadio App

WATCH: MiLB.TV

LAST TIME OUT: The Fireflies defeated the Tourists in the series finale on Thursday, 8-5. Columbia bashed three homers and at one point on Thursday led 8-0. For a second straight start, Zac Grotz shined. The righty spun seven shut-out innings, struck out 10 and walked no one. Columbia punched out 14 Tourists on Thursday.

PRODUCTION: All nine Fireflies hitters reached base safely in the opener. Hansel Moreno, Scott Manea, Zach Rheams and Jose Brizuela all logged a pair of hits on Thursday.

BACK, BACK, BACK...GONE! Pt. I: Rheams and Brizuela smashed homers in consecutive at-bats in the second inning on Thursday. Manea added the third long ball of the evening-a three-run bomb-an inning later.

BACK, BACK, BACK...GONE!, Pt. II: Columbia has blasted 19 homers over its last 14 games. The Fireflies have 20 in the month of August (18 games). That's second only to Asheville (24 in 20 August games).

IMPROVEMENT: Hansel Moreno leads off and is stationed at shortstop in Friday's game against Asheville. The 21-year-old tallied two more hits on Thursday. Moreno was hitting .177 just 24 games into the season. Since June 8, Moreno is hitting .292 (53 games). That's the best average during that span among current Fireflies.

THE M & M SHOW: Moreno has been even more impressive as of late. As has Scott Manea:

- Moreno since 8/12 (8 GP) - .378 (14-37), 7 R, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 7 SB

- Manea since 8/13 (6 GP) - .407 (11-27), 5 R, 2 HR, 5 RBI

HANSEL, SO HOT RIGHT NOW. HANSEL: Moreno has also flashed his wheels of late. The speedy infielder has swiped seven bases over his last seven games. He's a perfect 7-for-his-last-7 stealing bases.

CAN THEY DO IT?: Columbia has 12 games remaining on its schedule. To finish .500 or better, the Fireflies must finish the year with nine or more wins.

South Atlantic League Stories from August 24, 2018

