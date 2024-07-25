Hext Knocks in Four as Spikes Sweep Keys with 14-7 Victory

July 25, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Cooper Hext gave the State College Spikes their first lead with a 413-foot solo homer and produced four runs batted in as the Spikes outslugged the Frederick Keys, 14-7, to clinch a three-game series sweep on Thursday afternoon at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Hext smashed his first home run of the Major League Baseball Draft League season to right field on a 2-1 pitch in the second, then followed with a bases-clearing, three-run double as part of seven-run Spikes (4-3 2nd Half) sixth.

After withstanding a Frederick (2-5 2nd Half) rally in the seventh, the Spikes added two runs in the seventh and three more in the eighth to put away the win.

Austin Baal helped the State College cause with a 3-for-5 days that included two RBI's, while Manny Jackson went 2-for-4 while knocking in three runs.

Virginia Tech left-hander Jeremy Neff (1-0) bolstered the Spikes' offense with a sterling start on the mound. Neff allowed two hits and a run in the first inning, then retired 10 straight batters before allowing a fourth-inning single to Hunter Antillon, after which he set down the next eight hitters in order. Neff notched a total of six strikeouts and did not walk a batter.

Frederick starter Harold Baez (0-1) took the loss after being charged with five runs on eight hits over five innings. Baez struck out four batters and walked one in the effort.

Spikes fans young and old enjoyed the fun of Super Splash Day at the ballpark, featuring a dunk tank and an Undine Fire Company truck spraying water as the Kids Zone in left field turned into the Splash Zone.

Friday, the Spikes start a three-game, alternating-site series against the Williamsport Crosscutters with a 6:35 p.m. matchup at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field. Left-hander Jackie Robinson (0-1) gets the start for State College against Williamsport right-hander Zachary Murray (0-0 2nd Half), who went 6-1 with a 2.93 ERA in the first half for the Crosscutters and earned the MLB Draft League Pitcher of the Month award for June.

Saturday, the Spikes welcome fans to help the fight against breast cancer with the annual Paint the Park Pink game presented by Mount Nittany Health featuring FIREWORKS and the Pink Jersey-off-the-Back Auction benefiting the Mount Nittany Health Foundation, along with Scout Night and Penns Valley Community Night at the 6:35 p.m. matchup against Williamsport.

To purchase tickets to Saturday's game and every remaining home game on the Spikes' 2024 schedule at the new-look Medlar Field at Lubrano Park through September 3, fans can call 814-272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets 24/7, and view the 2024 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game on Friday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman FIeld at approximately 6:20 p.m.

The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform powered by Pixellot at MLB.watch.pixellot.tv and the Watch section of the MLB app by scrolling the Watch Now tab, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

