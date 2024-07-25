Keys Finish Seven-Game Road Trip with Loss against Spikes

July 25, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College, PA- The Frederick Keys fell in the series finale to the State College Spikes Thursday afternoon, losing the third game of the series by a score of 14-7 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

The Keys used a six-run top of the seventh to cut the lead to as small as two, but an early eight-run advantage for the Spikes after the sixth inning handed them the series sweep at home, as Frederick returns back to the Key City for their first home game coming up on Friday against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.

Frederick started strong with a run in the top of the first courtesy of a wild pitch that brought home Tremayne Cobb Jr. (Troy) from third, giving the visitors an early 1-0 lead after the first half inning.

State College got an RBI single of their own in the bottom of the first to tie the game up at one heading into the second, with each side allowing two hits in the first inning of play Thursday afternoon.

After each team went scoreless in the second, the Spikes took their first lead of the day off a solo homer from Cooper Hext in the third, as State College earned a 2-1 lead entering the fourth as a result.

Following a scoreless bottom of the fourth inning thrown by Harold Baez (Bethune-Cookman), Baez followed it up with a 1-2-3 fifth inning, keeping the Keys down by only one heading into the sixth at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

The Spikes added to their lead in the bottom of the sixth off two RBI singles and back-to-back bases loaded walks, while a bases clearing double bumped up the lead to eight at 9-1 approaching the seventh in Happy Valley.

However, the Keys responded with six runs in the top of the seventh, after several bases loaded walks and an RBI single from Christian Jackson made it a 9-7 game entering the bottom of the seventh.

State College came back with two runs in the bottom of the seventh off a wild pitch and an RBI groundout, but Ga'Von Wray (Georgia Southern) finished the inning strong with a strikeout, as the Spikes took an 11-7 lead going into the eighth Thursday afternoon.

The Spikes tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the eighth off two RBI base hits and a wild pitch, bringing the lead back up to seven for the Spikes at 14-7 heading into the ninth, with the Keys looking for another late rally.

In the ninth, the Keys went scoreless and fell to the Spikes in the series finale, as State College earned a home series sweep Thursday afternoon by winning the series finale 14-7.

The Keys return home for the first time in the second half Friday night, when they host the Mahoning Valley Scrappers at 7 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Friday's game will represent Wrestling Night at the ballpark, with WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett present at the game. Jarrett will be available before the game for fans to meet, and there will be postgame fireworks at the conclusion of the contest.

