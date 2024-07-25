Cutters Swept By Black Bears In Walk-Off

July 25, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

The Williamsport Crosscutters fell on Thursday night to the West Virginia Black Bears 4-3 at Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark as the Black Bears completed the series sweep.

Williamsport's first run of the ballgame came in the fifth inning as Porter Brown doubled, his first of the season, and scored two batters later on an RBI groundout by Ethan Kiple. In the ninth, Williamsport worked three walks to load the bases for Kiple, who hit a ground rule double to score the final two Cutters runs and tie the game at 3-3.

Tyler Valdez made his Crosscutters debut on the mound and threw three scoreless innings before getting into trouble in the fourth. He would end up tossing four innings in a no-decision after allowing two runs, both earned, on four hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

Jacob James would be first out of the bullpen, going the next two and two-thirds innings, allowing no runs on three hits, no walks, and striking out three.

Jacob Hasty went the next one and one-third innings, allowing the final Black Bears run of the game on one hit with one walk and two strikeouts.

Parker Kruglewicz came on in a tie game in the ninth, hit the Black Bears' TJ Williams, who later stole second. Kasten Furr then laid down a bunt back to Kruglewicz, who's throwing error allowed the Black Bears to walk it off 4-3.

Williamsport now returns back to Central Pennsylvania to open a three-game series against the State College Spikes with Friday and Sunday's games being played at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field and Saturday's game being played at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Game times Friday and Saturday are 6:35 p.m. and Sunday is 4:05 p.m.

WP: Jackson Kirkpatrick (1-1)

LP: Parker Kruglewicz (0-1)

SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 2-5 2nd Half, 24-12 Overall

Next Game: Friday, July 26th vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Friday, July 26th vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Promotions: Timber Night, Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act, Potato Caper Friday, Union County Night, Northern Tier Night

