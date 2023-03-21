Herringer, O'Brien Nab SPHL Player of the Week Honors

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.- The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, in conjunction with the SPHL, announced that goaltenders Michael Herringer and Conor O'Brien have won Warrior SPHL co-player of the week honors.

Herringer, a recent graduate of Nipissing, earned his first pro win in relief of O'Brien in Thursday's School Day Game stopping all 22 of the shots he faced in 45 minutes of work and stopping four-of-six in the shootout.

The rookie from Comox, B.C. would go almost six full periods before allowing a goal in his pro career. Herringer stopped 30 of 32 in Friday's 5-2 over Pensacola.

In Saturday's game, O'Brien returned to the crease and logged his second professional shutout, a 24- save performance over the Ice Flyers.

This is the first SPHL player of the week award for both goalies.

