5 Can'T-Miss Moments of the Birmingham Bulls' 2023 Season

March 21, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release







There are only a handful of Birmingham Bulls games left in the regular season, so grab your tickets now to catch them in action and cheer them on. As the team heads into the playoffs next month, we've rounded up five of our favorite moments from the Bulls' 2022-2023 season.

1. Winning in front of a sold out + standing-room-only crowd

Any win is a fun time for the Bulls, but this one was a core memory. On January 28, the Bulls beat Quad City 5-2 in front of the largest crowd in Bulls' Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) history.

2. Terchiyev's game-winning goal

On February 25, The Bulls clinched another win as Artur Terchiyev scored the game-deciding goal during the last round of the overtime shootout against the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

You know the Bulls love a theme night, and there are still couple left this season. Check out the remaining promotion nights here.

3. A dramatic win for Captain Mike Davis' 250th game

The Bulls won in another exciting overtime on March 3 while celebrating Team Captain Mike Davis' 250th career game. Mike Davis is a fan favorite currently on his sixth season with the Bulls.

We sat down with him before the season started and talked about what he's learned from the sport.

"Hockey, and all team sports really, teach you life skills because we know we can't play sports forever. The game teaches me valuable lessons that I'll continue to learn over the years. Playing a team sport teaches you to mature at a younger age as well." Mike Davis

4. Michael Gillespie making his comeback against Fayetteville

Gillespie returned from 21 days on the Injured Reserve list in a huge way on March 10th. He recorded a hat trick, scoring 3 points of the 5-2 win over Fayetteville. Talk about a return to the ice!

5. The Bulls clinching a spot in the playoffs

Obviously, this one earned a spot on the list. With their win last Friday against the Fayetteville Marksmen, the Bulls secured their spot in the 2023 SPHL President's Cup playoffs.

The Bulls are currently #2 in standing, only four points away from the Peoria River with less than 10 games left in the season. The season finale will be played at home on April 8 against the Evansville Thunderbolts. Don't miss it!

More details to come on the playoffs, but if the Bulls stay in the top four in the league standing, they'll have a home ice advantage for the first round of the playoffs starting Tuesday, April 11. Playoff tickets go on sale April 1on Ticketmaster and at the Pelham Civic Complex Box Office.

Get your tickets to the final games of the season and cheer on the Bulls on their way to the playoffs.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.