SPHL Announces Suspensions

March 21, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Tuesday announced the following suspensions:

Macon's David Nippard

Macon's David Nippard has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 271, Knoxville at Macon, played on Sunday, March 19.

Nippard was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for charging at 16:44 of the third period.

Nippard will miss Macon's game against Knoxville on Friday, March 24.

Roanoke's Nick DeVito

Roanoke's Nick DeVito has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 268, Roanoke at Knoxville, played on Saturday, March 18.

DeVito was assessed a match penalty under Rule 53.5, Throwing Equipment, at 9:07 of the first period.

DeVito will miss Roanoke's game against Fayetteville on Friday, March 24.

Birmingham's Matt Wiesner

Birmingham's Matt Wiesner has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 266, Birmingham at Evansville, played on Saturday, March 18.

Wiesner was assessed a major penalty for fighting and a match penalty under Rule 21.1, Attempt to Injure, at 19:27 of the second period.

Wiesner will miss Birmingham's game against Huntsville on Friday, March 24.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.