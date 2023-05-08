Henry Bolte Named California League Player of the Week

STOCKTON, Calif. - Stockton Ports outfielder Henry Bolte has been named the California League Player of the Week for May 1-May 7.

Bolte, the former 2022 second round pick out of Palo Alto High School, slashed .500/.591/1.369 this past week compiling 9 hits, four doubles, a triple, and seven RBI. He finished second in doubles (3), RBI (7), and average (.500) and his nine hits were tied for fourth during that span.

Bolte has been with Stockton for just two weeks and is already proving to be everything he was drafted for as he provided a spark to the Ports offense helping lead to a series split with the Fresno Grizzlies this past week at Banner Island Ballpark.

The Palo Alto native was drafted by the Oakland A's last year in the second round, 56th overall. After being drafted, Bolte hit .212 in 11 games at the Arizona Complex League with two RBI and seven hits. He was pulled up to Single-A Stockton on April 24 and played in all six games for the Ports road series in Modesto the following days, finally making his home debut in Stockton on May 2nd and earning Player of the Week shortly thereafter.

The last Port to win the California League Player of the Week was Denzel Clarke back in April of 2022. Bolte joins Clarke and Lawrence Butler as the only Ports to achieve the feat since 2021.

