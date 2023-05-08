Fresno Strikes for Twelve in Eighth, Ports Fall 15-7

Stockton, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies scored 12 times in the top of the eighth inning to come from behind for the second straight day to defeat the Ports 15-7 on Sunday afternoon at Banner Island Ballpark.

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the third inning, the Ports (6-21) took the lead thanks to a two-out rally. Clark Elliott worked a walk against Fresno starter Jackson Cox and Colby Thomas singled to put runners on first and second. Henry Bolte then drove a triple to right center field to score both runners giving the Ports a 2-1 lead.

The Ports added on in the sixth against reliever Gabriel Barbosa. Back-to-back singles by Thomas and Bolte put runners on first and second and the Ports loaded the bases with nobody out when Tommy Stevenson was hit by a pitch. Brennan Milone then grounded a double down the left field line to score two runs and make it 4-1. Stockton had runners on second and third with still nobody out but failed to push any more runs across as Barbosa struck out back-to-back hitters and got Mario Gomez to fly out to limit the damage to two runs.

After a two-run homer by Ryan Ritter brought the Grizzlies (14-13) to within one run, the Ports got a tally back in the bottom of the seventh when Bolte and Stevenson hit back-to-back doubles to make it 5-3.

In the top of the eighth, however, the Grizzlies rallied for 12 runs against relievers Carlos Guarate, Dallas Woolfolk and Pedro Santos. The inning included five walks, seven hits and an error by the time the inning came to an end the Grizzlies had sent 16 batters to the plate and had a run of 12 straight reaching base. The big Fresno inning gave the Grizzlies a 15-5 lead.

The blown save charged to the Ports was their ninth this season.

The Ports were able to get two runs in the ninth on an Elliott home run and Milone RBI single, but T.J. Schofield-Sam flew out to left field to end the ballgame.

Barbosa (1-3) got the win for Fresno allowing three runs on five hits in four innings with a pair of strikeouts. Guarate (0-2) took the loss for Stockton allowing three runs on two hits with a walk and a strikeout in a third of an inning.

After settling for a series split, the Ports will head on the road for their first series in Southern California this season beginning a six-game series with the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Tuesday morning. First pitch is scheduled for 11am.

